Fangtastic! Interview With the Vampire series in the works at AMC

A new TV series based on Anne Rice's hit novel Interview With the Vampire is headed for the small screen in 2022.

AMC purchased the rights to 18 of Rice's most famous works, including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series last year, Interview is the first to be developed into a series. Both Rice and her son Christopher are non-writing executive producers.

"The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating," series producer Mark Johnson said in a statement.

"Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material," he continued. "I strongly believe that with AMC and [creator and executive producer] Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work."

Tom Cruise Movies Credit: Francois Duhamel/Warner Bros.

Rice's gothic horror novel tells the story of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac through his own retelling to a reporter. It spawned a hit film in 1994 of the same name starring Brad Pitt as du Lac and Tom Cruise as Lestat de Lioncourt, the vampire who turned the former into a fanged beast for eternity.

"In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest Vampire novel ever written (all respects to Mr. Stoker)," Jones shared. "Nearly fifty years later we know what's expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can't wait to reunite them with you."

The series will debut simultaneously on AMC and their streaming service AMC+.