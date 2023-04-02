Delainey Hayles will replace the Avatar star as Claudia.

Interview With the Vampire star Bailey Bass isn't returning for season 2

Bailey Bass won't be able to sink her teeth into the role of Claudia for season 2 of Interview With the Vampire.

The rising star, who portrayed teenage vampire Claudia, the AMC series' female lead, will be replaced by Delainey Hayles due to "a variety of unforeseen circumstances," Bass shared in a statement on Instagram. "Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey Hayles the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch."

AMC called Bass a "talented actor who did a remarkable job" in the role of Claudia in a statement. "We are grateful for Bailey's unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best."

The series is based on Anne Rice's 1976 gothic novel of the same name, this time taking place in modern day New Orleans and Dubai. It stars Jacob Anderson as vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac and Eric Bogosian as journalist Daniel Molloy. A 1994 film adaptation starred Brad Pitt as the titular vampire opposite Christian Slater's journalist and Kirsten Dunst's Claudia.

Anderson, Bogosian, Sam Reid, Assad Zaman, and Ben Daniels are all set to return for season 2, which begins production next week in Europe and New Orleans. Series creator and showrunner Rolin Jones will executive produce season 2 alongside Mark Johnson.

Bass' previous credits include Moon and Sun, A Jenkins Family Christmas, and an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She recently appeared in James Cameron's blockbuster sequel Avatar: The Way of Water as Tsireya and is set to reprise the role in the third and fourth film of the franchise. Hayles' credits include series Too Close and Holby City.

