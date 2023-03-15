12 international whodunnits worth watching

Smother

The Ahern family's troubles make for enticing television. Set in a small Irish town, Smother follows Val Ahern (Dervla Kirwan) as she tries to uncover what happened on the night of her husband's death. While their relationship was far from ideal, Val goes to far lengths to protect her family, even though she starts to believe they could have had something to do with his death. Smother moves the main action of a criminal investigation away from the authorities to a person without training, armed mainly with her determination to find the truth. What begins as an investigation of one mysterious death turns into a series of exposed secrets, massive lies and deep betrayals that threatens to tear Val's family apart.

Smother is available to stream on Peacock.