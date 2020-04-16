Here's how EW put together its latest Supernatural cover

We at EW are taking you inside the making of our latest cover on Supernatural.

The series, which is not quite finished filming its 15th and final season, has been featured on EW's cover four times during its run, with its first appearance coming courtesy of a reader-voted contest back in 2016. But when it came time to craft a farewell cover (and story), the staff started brainstorming ways to make the final cover special.

Earlier this week, we revealed the results of those brainstorms: An emotional cover shoot with photos by Peggy Sirota and a story about the series' impressive legacy. To give fans more details on the day, senior writer Samantha Highfill (that's me!) and photo editor Alison Wild both went on Instagram Live earlier this week to talk about the shoot, the story, and yes, the champagne.

For those of you who missed the live videos on EW's Instagram page, we've edited parts of them together. Watch the full video above for more insight into the cover.

To celebrate 15 years of Supernatural, pre-order the new issue of Entertainment Weekly or purchase a special poster featuring Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: