Surprise! Inside Amy Schumer is coming back after 6 years

Amy Schumer is ready to burn all remaining bridges.

After a six-year hiatus, the comedian and actress announced that her sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer will return for season 5. It'll be better than ever ("well, not as good as season 3") and make a move from Comedy Central to Paramount+, Schumer promises in a letter to fans on social media.

"I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges," she says in the kooky letter, calling her new streaming network home "the hottest piece of ass." Schumer continues, "So, sit down and open your pants (so you're comfortable, not in a sexual way) because we're not holding anything back."

"You won't want to miss the show that will finally get me forever cancelled," Schumer concludes, noting the new season will debut on Oct. 20. Don't miss it, as it's "what the Queen would have wanted," the comedian says. She signed the letter as Amy, the Duchess of Long Island.

Season 5 will consist of five episodes, with two debuting on the premiere date and the remaining three set to drop weekly on Thursdays. The series has been dormant since season 4 ended in 2016. While Schumer was under contract for a fifth season, the comedian took a hiatus to focus on her memoir, 2016's The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, and other projects, including Hulu's Life & Beth.

Inside Amy Schumer Amy Schumer on 'Inside Amy Schumer' season 4 | Credit: Macall Polay / Comedy Central

Schumer has been keeping busy since, making cameos in Crashing, Only Murders in the Building, Saturday Night Live, and, perhaps most unexpectedly, The Kardashians, and starring in films like I Feel Pretty and Bros. She's also released several comedy specials, including Amy Schumer: The Leather Special and Amy Schumer: Growing. Earlier this year, Schumer co-hosted the 2022 Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.