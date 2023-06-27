Inside Amy Schumer and more removed from Paramount+ amid Showtime merger

Paramount+ isn't afraid to pull its punchlines when it comes Amy Schumer's sketch-comedy show Inside Amy Schumer.

The series, which returned for a fifth season in 2022 after a six-year break, has been removed from Paramount+ as the streamer prepares to integrate with Showtime, EW has learned.

The show is one of several titles that have been taken off the platform as of Tuesday. Other TV series affected include the Paul Wesley-led thriller Tell Me A Story, the docuseries Ghislaine: Partner in Crime, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl's docuseries From Cradle to Stage, which is based on the book of the same name penned by his mother, Virginia Grohl. The films Snow Day and Fantasy Football have also been removed.

Amy Schumer on 'Inside Amy Schumer' Amy Schumer on 'Inside Amy Schumer' | Credit: Paramount+

Multiple Nickelodeon series — including All in With Cam Newton, Bella and the Bulldogs, Digby Dragon, and Monsters vs. Aliens — have also been pulled from the platform, but EW has learned their their removal is part of Paramount+'s routine changing of content each month.

The shakeup comes just days after Paramount+ announced that The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Queen of the Universe had all been canceled amid the ongoing merger. Paramount+ also axed American Gigolo, Three Women, and Let the Right One In in January.

"As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers," a Paramount+ spokesperson said of the cancellations in a statement Friday. "This is consistent with our content strategy since launch and across our business, which ensures we make smart, efficient choices, informed by audience data and insights. We are removing select programming as we look to optimize Showtime's robust slate of premium originals."

Schumer announced that Inside Amy Schumer would finally be returning for a fifth season in a hilarious letter last September, writing, "You won't want to miss the show that will finally get me forever canceled." The series, which saw Schumer star in various themed sketches, featured appearances by fellow comedians Jon Glaser, Bridgett Everett, and Michael Ian Black.

In her review, EW critic Kristen Baldwin said that "the funniest bits" of the series "take aim at female rage and self-sabotage" and "revel in delightful stupidity." She added, "Not everything works in the two episodes made available for review, but even the ones that miss elicit a few chuckles."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: