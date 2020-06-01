Insecure star Natasha Rothwell says new episode is 'a break from this nightmare' amid upheaval

Insecure has consistently made us laugh throughout its four seasons, and tonight, the show's humor may be more needed than usual. The HBO series' writer and star Natasha Rothwell, who wrote Sunday's episode, says she hopes fans can watch the latest installment as a "break from this nightmare."

Demonstrations have spread across the nation in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to the back of his neck in Minneapolis on May 25. After a video of Floyd's death went viral, the officer who pinned his neck to the ground was fired and later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

"It feels lowkey tone-deaf to promote @InsecureHBO tonight when the country is on fire, but our show works hard to promote the humanity of black people — something that is consistently under attack in this country," Rothwell said on social media Sunday.

"Feeling seen, understood, and celebrated is medicinal," she continued. "So, tonight, if you find yourself needing to take a break from this nightmare, if you need to be reminded of your humanity, resilience, beauty, and strength, or if you just need to f---ing laugh — we're here for you. Love you, family."

Insecure fans were quick to respond, saying that the show is exactly what they need right now.

"We really need the show today, so thank you. Laughter is healing too," journalist Evette Dionne tweeted. Another fan wrote, "You are appreciated. We need this right now, accurate representation. Continue to change the black narrative through your stories."

On Saturday, Rothwell's costar Kendrick Sampson was hit with rubber bullets while protesting with his How to Get Away With Murder castmate Matt McGorry in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post on Sunday morning, Sampson explained what happened during the protest in a video. "Let’s #DEFUNDPOLICE and use those resources for alternatives to incarceration, unarmed, non-law-enforcement first responders, mental health care, COVID relief, education, housing - NEW SYSTEMS built on wellness and centering and caring for the most vulnerable in our society," he wrote in the clip's caption.

