Insecure star Kendrick Sampson weighs the pros and cons of Nathan and Issa ending up together

After the final season of Insecure kicked off with the surprise breakup of Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis), and the second episode showed that Nathan is back in the picture, actor Kendrick Sampson would "of course" want to see his character as Issa's endgame romance.

Appearing on EW's Instagram Live series Scene Stealers this week, Sampson said the reaction to his return as the character fans labeled "Ghost Bae" has mostly been positive. "​​Everybody's been excited because of the possibilities," he said. Speaking to Nathan and Issa's relationship, he added, "What I've seen is people excited to just think about the possibility of if he has gotten better, right? If he has worked on himself, if he has been focused on improving and learning from the other situations that didn't go so well, then that's great."

Nathan and Issa originally split up after a whirlwind romance in season 3 because he disappeared for weeks. And while Issa was somewhat sympathetic to Nathan admitting it was because he didn't want her to see him having to manage the effects of his bipolar disorder, the fact that he didn't say anything to her during all the time when things were so good with them was a major issue.

Kendrick Sampson Issa Rae and Kendrick Sampson on 'Insecure' | Credit: hbo

Weighing the pros and cons of Nathan and Issa as a couple, Sampson said, "When they're together and they are their best selves, they are dynamite. They're great. They're generative and complementary towards each other. They complete each other's opposite, you know? And so that's always good to see. But then of course when it's toxic, it's toxic."

While Sampson is rooting for things to work out between Nathan and Issa, their ups and downs — like the most recent episode of Insecure ending with Nathan ditching Issa in the middle of the night after she cried into his mouth earlier — sometimes make him even question his own romantic life.

Kendrick Sampson Kendrick Sampson on 'Insecure' | Credit: hbo

"When I see them other parts, I'm like, 'Listen, this is why I'm not in a relationship myself as Kendrick Sampson,'" he jokes. "I am not in no relationship because I see things like Nathan and Issa, or even Lawrence and Issa, and I'm like, 'Okay, I'm out.' I'll take my time."

Watch the full episode of Scene Stealers with Sampson above. Insecure airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

