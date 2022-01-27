Insecure star Jay Ellis says a disgruntled Lawrence fan slapped him at the airport

Insecure Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Nathan Campbell would probably enjoy this anecdote: An Insecure fan slapped actor Jay Ellis at the airport because "she got mad at Lawrence for something he did in season 3."

Ellis, who portrayed Issa Rae's principal love interest Lawrence Walker in her groundbreaking HBO series, shared details about the unfortunate encounter in a tweet.

"Good morning to everyone except for the lady that slapped me in the face at the airport because she got mad at Lawrence for something he did in season 3," the actor wrote.

The Emmy-winning series centered on the enduring friendship of two Black women navigating life and love in sprawling Los Angeles bowed after five seasons last month, ending with Ellis' Lawrence and Rae's Issa reconciling for good after a series of infidelities and breakups.

The final season — which saw Lawrence and Issa's split in the premiere after Lawrence learns he's expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend — featured a somber episode devoted to Ellis' character, chronicling his time in San Francisco for his new job and newfound responsibilities as a father.

While speaking to EW for Insecure's bon voyage digital cover last October, Ellis reflected on that "frustrating" Lawrence-centric episode.

jay ellis insecure Jay Ellis as Lawrence in 'Insecure' | Credit: HBO

"It was a frustrating episode," Ellis said. "I say that not because of the production or because of the writing It was frustrating in the way that it was very lonely. There were parts of it that felt very lonely. I shot a lot by myself. I think it made me very much step into Lawrence's shoes."

The frustration stemmed from wanting Lawrence to "do better," Ellis said, explaining, "Wanting to be there is not being there. Wanting to be a good dad is not being a good dad. Wanting to be a good co-parent is not being a co-parent. You have to do."

Ellis is well aware that Lawrence's storylines elicit frustration among viewers, whether from their couches or at the airport. But that's what makes the narrative compelling.

"One of the things I think is so brilliant about our writer's room is they always say, 'If it causes an argument in the room or someone's emotions get messed with in the room in some way and they get triggered, it has to go in the script, because that means it's going to happen for a viewer as well,'" Ellis said. "I think this episode is 100 percent that."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content