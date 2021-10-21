This has been the energy on set all day as the trio, who haven't seen each other since Rae's low-key wedding in July, make up for lost time. From cheerleading ("Oh, I see you," they say at least 10 times each) to poking fun at each other ("Do you guys know any other vowels?" Ellis asks from the wings as Rae and Orji dance and mimic Megan Thee Stallion's trademark "Ahhhh"), it's clear these three love nothing more than making each other laugh — especially at their first group photo shoot since EW's Three Rounds interview in 2017. But something changes as Orji observes Rae and Ellis, who recently wrapped filming on the upcoming fifth and final season (premiering Oct. 22). One moment she's laughing and then suddenly she gets rather quiet and actually starts to tear up. "It's so beautiful," she says, clearly moved by seeing her two friends channel their characters. Those brief tears — not the heckling — finally cause Rae to break and laugh.