Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, and Jay Ellis got together two years after their HBO comedy series ended in 2021.

According to Issa Rae on Instagram, the cast of Insecure might be "hella unemployed-like as f---" due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes involving actors and writers, but that didn't stop her on-screen family from reuniting for a good time.

Two years after the HBO comedy's finale, the 38-year-old creator and star of the hit series shared a new video to social media Monday, showing a sweet reunion with her series collaborators Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, and Natasha Rothwell.

"Oh wait a minute, who is this?" Orji — who played Rae's best friend, Molly — says at the top of the clip, as her cast mates each step into the frame around her. "Are we, is this, like, an Insecure [reunion]? What? Woah."

Rae then jokes that the reunion is "season 6" of the program, which ended in 2021 after season 5. "The strike season," Orji replies, before Rae quips: "Ain't nobody writing it."

Ellis, who portrayed Rae's love interest, Lawrence, then says that nobody's "acting in it" either, with striking SAG and WGA members halting industry-wide productions as they fight for better treatment and wages from Hollywood studios.

"The struck season," Orji continues as the group laughs. "Wait, that's not funny. Pay us. It's Labor Day, we should be paid."

Following the 2016 premiere of Insecure — which follows Rae as a version of herself, Issa Dee, navigates life and love in Los Angeles — the show scored the performer four overall Emmy nominations, including three for Outstanding Lead Actress and one as a producer in the Outstanding Comedy series.

