Swenson also received two Tony nominations for her work on stage.

Inga Swenson, who received three Primetime Emmy nominations for her role as Gretchen Kraus on Benson, as well as two Tony nods for her work on Broadway, has died. She was 90.

Swenson's son Mark told TMZ that the actress died of natural causes on July 23 at a board and care facility in Los Angeles. Per the report, Swenson's health had been declining over the last six months. Her husband of 70 years, Lowell Harris, was by her side at the time of her passing.

Born in Omaha on Dec. 29, 1932, Swenson first broke into television with a 1957 episode of Goodyear Playhouse. Several small stints on shows such as Folio, The United States Steel Hour, Playhouse 90, and more followed.

After playing Lady Jane in the 1961 TV movie Victoria Regina, she landed roles in two critically acclaimed films — Advise & Consent and The Miracle Worker — in 1962.

Actress Inga Swenson poses for a portrait in circa 1985 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Inga Swenson

In 1978, Swenson had her most notable television role to that point in her career, playing Ingrid Svenson, the Swedish birth mom of Corinne Tate (Diana Canova), on Soap. However, her most well-known and lauded role came on the sitcom, Benson, which aired from 1979-1986 on ABC. Ironically, the series was a spin-off of Soap, although Swenson played two different characters on the series.

On Benson — which centered around a widowed governor's mansion — she played beloved German head housekeeper Gretchen Krause. Appearing in 159 episodes, she was an Emmy nominee in 1980, 1982, and 1985 for her work on the series, where her character "Kraus" regularly traded insults with Benson DuBois (Robert Guillaume). "I can hear you!" she would retort after Benson always managed to slip in one last dig at her under his breath.

Following Benson, the actress had roles in TV miniseries North & South and Nutcracker: Money, Madness & Murder, and also made appearances in episodes of Newhart, The Golden Girls, and Hotel.

Swenson was a noted Broadway actress as well, starring in New Faces and The First Gentleman. She received Tony nominations for Best Actress in a Musical for her performances in 110 in the Shade and Baker Street.

She retired from acting in 1998.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Swenson leaves behind her husband, Lowell; her son, Mark; and a granddaughter, Lily. She also had another son, James, who died in a 1987 motorcycle accident.