Industry actress and creators unpack workplace assault episode

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Industry, season 2, episode 7.

Industry is highlighting the harsh realities of abuse in the workplace.

In the latest episode, Venetia Berens (Indy Lewis) follows protocol after she was sexually assaulted by her client Nicole Craig (Sarah Parish) — only to discover that the chances of getting any kind of justice were unlikely.

While Harper Stern (Myha'la Herrold) and Eric Tao (Ken Leung) are planning their exit from Pierpoint, Venetia comes forward about Nicole's attack to mixed reactions. Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey) feels some remorse for leaving Venetia alone with Nicole after knowing about the situation between Nicole and Harper and his own problematic sexual relationship with her. A preoccupied and somewhat jaded Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) tells her to brush it off, Danny Van Deventer (Alex Alomar Akpobome) and Kenny Kilbane (Conor MacNeill) both fumble in their genuine attempt to help her, and ultimately, Bill Adler (Trevor White) minimizes the incident to put the firm first.

Venetia's coming forward exposes just how deep the problems at Pierpoint run. "That level of clarity in wrongdoing hasn't really been something that they've had to breach before. You can see them scrambling because they have no idea what to do, and as we see, it [gets passed] up and then gets tossed aside because it's clearly not a priority in the industry," Lewis says.

The episode makes the point that the institution is often valued over the individual. "This huge thing happens in the institution and the concern is about how it's going to affect the institution. No one actually asked how it affected Venetia as a person," co-creator Mickey Down explains. We'll watch this story continue to unfold in next week's finale, when Yasmin will finally ask Venetia if she's okay. Down and co-creator Konrad Kay warn that she's not doing well.

Lewis went to great lengths to understand Venetia's story. She rewatched season 1 to pay close attention to Nicole's appearances and learned about real accounts of assault at the workplace. "Unfortunately, there is just a wealth of accounts and research out there about experiencing something like this. There is almost too much to read," the actress says.

Venetia has always bucked expectations when it comes to "the old guard." When she arrived in season 1, she clashed with both Yasmin and Robert about what the workplace should be like. Even compared to characters like Harper and Yasmin, she's "the most Gen Z of everybody," Kay says. Part of the inspiration for the storyline was to put Venetia in a situation that was similar to Harper's with Nicole in season 1 and have her react very differently. "It's showing a mini-generational divide between even Venetia and the graduates we introduced in season 1," Down says.

