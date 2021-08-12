Impeachment: American Crime Story cast roll out dramatic transformations in full trailer

It's Impeachment season.

The new season of the anthology series tackles the scandal that led to America's first impeachment proceedings in a century. In her early 20s, Lewinsky served as a White House intern starting in 1995 before graduating to a paid role in the Clinton administration. She stated that during that time she had nine sexual encounters with the sitting president.

Owen channels Clinton in the trailer and even replicates his famous "I did not have sexual relations with that woman" line he fed to the American public.

Impeachment largely follows the perspectives of three women: Lewinsky, Tripp, and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). Tripp, Lewinsky's closest confidante at the time, secretly recorded her phone conversations with Clinton, while Jones sued Clinton for sexual harassment.

Clive Owen's Bill Clinton in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' | Credit: FX

The trailer also reveals Billy Eichner as The Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, whose website reported on the affair, and Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, the ultra-conservative political pundit who wrote about the scandal in her book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton.

Also spotted is Colin Hanks, while Margo Martindale is listed in the credits.

Ryan Murphy executive produces the show with Paulson, series writer Sarah Burgess, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, and Alexis Martin Woodall. Lewinsky also produced with Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Kahn.

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres Sep. 7 on FX.