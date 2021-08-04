Category for the next American Crime Story is… Impeachment. Nope, not that impeachment.

Lewinsky served as an intern in the office of White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta starting in 1995 before moving into a paid position in the Office of Legislative Affairs. She stated that she had nine sexual encounters with President Clinton over one and a half years, resulting in America's first impeachment proceedings in over a century.

During the Assassination of Gianni Versace season of American Crime Story, executive producer Nina Jacobson said the show explores what makes a crime "an American crime, a crime America is guilty of — not just the characters we're exploring." America's guilt is clear in the Clinton impeachment scandal. Lewinsky became the butt of every joke for years and years. Now, she's taking the reins of her story as an executive producer on Impeachment.

The season will focus primarily on the perspectives of Lewinsky; Tripp, one of Lewinsky's closest confidantes who secretly recorded her; and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), who sued Clinton for sexual harassment, leading to a broadening of the investigation into Clinton's financial dealings pre-presidency.

Billy Eichner will also play the Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, and Betty Gilpin will play the alt-conservative political pundit Ann Coulter.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Beanie Feldstein attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) UNITED STATES - JUNE 03: Monica Lewinsky leaving the office of attorney Plato Cacheris. (Photo by Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

"People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades," Lewinsky wrote in an email to Vanity Fair, where she serves as a contributing writer. "In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later. But I'm so grateful for the growth we've made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation. This isn't just a me problem. Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time. Many people will see this as such a story and for that reason, this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen."

Impeachment: American Crime Story was initially set to premiere before the 2016 presidential election, but it will now premiere on Sept. 7 on FX. Sarah Burgess writes the season, while Lewinsky and Jacobson executive produce with Paulson, Ryan Murphy, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl.

Watch the teaser above.