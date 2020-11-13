Impeachment: American Crime Story star Sarah Paulson drops first look at her Linda Tripp
See Paulson as Monica Lewinsky confidante Linda Tripp.
The teases from the Ryan Murphy multiverse keep on coming. After promo for American Horror Story season 10 and the anthology spin-off American Horror Stories, Murphy muse Sarah Paulson has shared a first look at herself as Monica Lewinsky confidante Linda Tripp in the new season of American Crime Story.
The actress announced over social media that filming has begun on the Impeachment run of episodes, which are inspired by the scandal that rocked Bill Clinton's presidency. Paulson disappears into the hair, makeup, and costume for Tripp, who was a co-worker of Lewinsky's at the Defense Department who secretly recorded their conversations.
Lewsinky is played by Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein, and Impeachment will mainly track the three perspectives of her, Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford's Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment.
"I like to play the horrible, because there's always an opportunity to learn a little bit more about what we think we know," Paulson told EW of her Tripp role in a recent interview promoting Netflix's Ratched. The actress then added that she doesn't believe it benefits her "to have any kind of judgment" about Tripp.
"I remember when I did 12 Years of Slave with [director] Steve McQueen and he said to me, 'It is absolutely off the table for you to have any judgment about this [character]. It won't help you play her. It might make you pull your punches because you will have opinions about her that will not help us tell this story. So I forbid you to do that!'" Paulson recalled. "I've always held that very close to me when I'm playing people who people have many opinions about. I mean, there was a lot of opinions about Marcia Clark [Paulson's role in The People v. O.J. Simpson season] and not many of them were positive. I just think it's much more interesting to explore. people for whom nobility is not the ultimate compass for them."
Clive Owen will play President Bill Clinton, Billy Eichner will play The Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, and Betty Gilpin (R.I.P. GLOW) will play alt-conservative political pundit Ann Coulter.
Murphy executive produces Impeachment: American Crime Story alongside the real Lewsinky, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Paulson, and Richard Shepard. Shepard also directs this season.
—Additional reporting by Lynette Rice.
