Impeachment: American Crime Story star Sarah Paulson drops first look at her Linda Tripp

"I like to play the horrible, because there's always an opportunity to learn a little bit more about what we think we know," Paulson told EW of her Tripp role in a recent interview promoting Netflix's Ratched. The actress then added that she doesn't believe it benefits her "to have any kind of judgment" about Tripp.

"I remember when I did 12 Years of Slave with [director] Steve McQueen and he said to me, 'It is absolutely off the table for you to have any judgment about this [character]. It won't help you play her. It might make you pull your punches because you will have opinions about her that will not help us tell this story. So I forbid you to do that!'" Paulson recalled. "I've always held that very close to me when I'm playing people who people have many opinions about. I mean, there was a lot of opinions about Marcia Clark [Paulson's role in The People v. O.J. Simpson season] and not many of them were positive. I just think it's much more interesting to explore. people for whom nobility is not the ultimate compass for them."