See the Impeachment: American Crime Story cast and their real-life counterparts

With impeachment on everyone's minds these days, here comes Impeachment: American Crime Story. Yes, this is about a certain U.S. president. No, not the current one.

After The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the FX anthology series returns to tackle the Monica Lewinsky-Bill Clinton sex scandal of 1998. Booksmart and Lady Bird standout Beanie Feldstein will play Lewinsky, who, in her early 20s as a White House intern, had a sexual relationship with then-sitting President Clinton, spawning an investigation that led to his impeachment proceedings.

The real Lewinsky, who bore the brunt of jokes since the scandal broke, serves as an executive producer on Impeachment alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Brad Falchuk.

"People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades," she told Vanity Fair. "In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later. But I’m so grateful for the growth we’ve made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation."