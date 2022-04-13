IMDb TV changes name to Amazon Freevee
IMDb TV is rebranding as Amazon Freevee, the free streaming service has announced. With content that includes original shows and movies like Bosch: Legacy, the spin-off of Prime Video's longest running show, and Love Accidentally, a rom com starring Brenda Song, Aaron O'Connell, and Denise Richards, the change will officially take place on April 27.
According to a press release, Freevee will grow its slate of original programming by 70% in 2022, including Bosch: Legacy, premiering May 6; a new home-design series, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis; Greg Garcia's comedy series Sprung; the Australian crime drama Troppo; and High School, a scripted series adapted for television by Clea DuVall, produced by Plan B, and based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin.
Amazon's free streaming service will announce additional greenlights at its NewFronts presentation on May 2.
As for the current crop of originals, Freevee has buddy-cop drama Pretty Hard Cases, with a second season dropping April 22; the heist drama Leverage: Redemption; sports docuseries UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers; the spy thriller Alex Rider; the music docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary; and the true-crime docuseries Bug Out. In addition, the service features Judy Justice, a court program helmed by television icon Judge Judy Sheindlin with a 120-episode season 1 order.
