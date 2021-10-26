ABC's Dancing With the Stars contestant Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach realized that it was Us or them — and they chose Us.

The pair channeled director Jordan Peele's acclaimed horror movie starring Lupita Nyong'o for their latest routine on the show this week, earning a perfect score in the process.

Dancing with the Stars Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert perform 'Us'-themed 'Dancing With the Stars' routine | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Both donned red jump suits like the uniforms worn by the Tethered, the Us film's name for the twisted doppelgängers. Shumpert and Karagach started off by staring at scissors (another symbol from Us) before segueing into a contemporary dance routine.

Shumpert, being the 6-foot-5 man that he is, easily embodied Winston Duke's towering Us double by swinging the petite Karagach around like a rag doll.

By the end of the dance, Carrie Ann Inaba called it "genius." She said, "You transported us to another world. My mind was blown. It was sheer perfection."

Watch the performance in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.