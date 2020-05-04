HBO's I'll Be Gone In the Dark trailer details Michelle McNamara's Golden State Killer investigation

Here's how the late Michelle McNamara hunted down a killer with a laptop, in her own words.

Based on the 2018 book of the same name, HBO's upcoming documentary I'll Be Gone in the Dark is set to detail McNamara's investigation into the "Golden State Killer." The six-part series digs into her intense obsession putting a name to a Northern California serial killer and rapist in the '70s and '80s. The new teaser gives us a peek of what we'll see, including the extraordinary lengths McNamara went through to get the truth.

"She had material that other investigators had never seen," a voice says in the sneak peek above.

McNamara was a true-crime author who died unexpectedly in 2016 while writing I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer. She was 46. Her husband, actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, made sure her work wasn't left unfinished.

“It was her book and it’s an amazing book. I wanted to do right by her," Oswalt told EW in 2018.

McNamara had been working on the story for more than five years, compiling some 3,500 files on her computer about who the killer could have been. In April 2018, California authorities arrested Joseph James DeAngelo as the alleged killer. He has been charged with 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnapping. McNamara is widely believed to be the person who coined the "Golden State Killer" moniker and reignited interest in revisiting the case. The case is still awaiting a verdict.

I'll Be Gone In the Dark is directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy winning director Liz Garbus (HBO’s Who Killed Garrett Phillips). The documentary uses original recordings and excerpts from McNamara's book read by actress Amy Ryan. There will also be exclusive new interviews with detectives, survivors and family members of the killer.

I'll Be Gone In the Dark premieres June 28 on HBO.

