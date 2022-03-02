iCarly season 2 trailer promises hot parties, romances, and salsa slacks

iCarly is signing back on for season 2.

And, best of all, fans won't have to wait much longer for more of the revival of the Nickelodeon series — Paramount+ today announced the new episodes are coming April 8. Following the two-episode season premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.

The streamer also released the official trailer for the 10-episode second season, which picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and Harper (Laci Mosley) must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie (Nathan Kress) balances raising Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) with a new app and a new girlfriend.

If the trailer below is anything to go by, some wild parties, hot romances, and more Internet shenanigans can be expected from the new installment.

Nickelodeon's original iCarly series, which ran from 2007-2012, followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its initial run, the show, which was created by Dan Schneider, regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages.

iCarly for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten (Champions), Jonathan Fener (American Housewife) and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten and Fener also serving as showrunners. Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) serve as producers. The new season will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Nordics.

