It's time for some random dancing, because the iCarly revival just got renewed for season 2 on Paramount+, the streaming service revealed Thursday.

Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor reprise their original roles in the revival, which premiered June 17. New additions Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett also star in the show. According to the press release, iCarly quickly became one of the streaming service's top acquisition drivers, ranking among Paramount+'s most-streamed titles since the series' debut. Production on the second season will begin in Los Angeles this fall.

iCarly picks up nearly 10 years after the beloved Nickelodeon show ended, finding Carly Shay (Cosgrove), the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love, and family now as adults. Fans and critics have hailed the revival for maintaining the original show's oddball humor but with a grown-up, mature bent (exhibit A: the fursona scene, exhibit B: a sex-positive take on the call girl mix-up storyline in television).

New installments of the 13-episode season have been rolling out on Thursdays, and the season 1 finale is set for late August.

iCarly 'iCarly' is returning after nearly a decade

The series is a go for season 2 in all markets the service is available, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and the Nordics. Season one will debut in the Nordics and Latin America on July 30 and in Australia on Aug. 11.

Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, iCarly is showrun by Ali Schouten, who also serves as executive producer alongside Cosgrove. Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg serve as producers.

