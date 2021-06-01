The preview, debuted exclusively by EW, introduces Freddie's stepdaughter Millicent and Carly's roommate Harper. Plus, we see the return of eccentric guest stars Nevel Papperman and Nora Dershlit.

After an almost 10-year hiatus, iCarly is signing back on.

"Welcome to the new iCarly," Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) says in the trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ revival, which EW is exclusively debuting. And not only is the series making a return, but its titular show within the show is also coming back.

Beginning with clips from the original series and set to the beloved theme song, the trailer features Carly as she revives her web show that she began with her friends Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) and Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) as teens. Nearly 10 years later, the 26-year-old picks "iCarly" back up, with Freddie and now Spencer (Jerry Trainor) helping to helm it.

Unfortunately for Spencer, it involves some pretty humiliating assignments, like getting hit in the face with whipped cream while dressed as a baby. However, "people are weirdly loving this," Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) says in the video.

As Cosgrove previously told EW, Millicent is Freddie's stepdaughter whom he adopts. Also joining the cast is Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly's roommate and best friend. In the trailer, she encourages Carly — donning an ensemble resembling Björk's notorious Oscars swan dress — to be a "trailblazer."

The series also promises to explore how Freddie and Carly navigate dating in their twenties. And well... it doesn't look like it's going smoothly for either character. Now that Freddie has moved back in with his mother (Mary Scheer) following a divorce, it's cramping his style a bit.

Case in point, just as Freddie's striking up a conversation with a woman, his mom cuts in to say she prepared some "warm milk in your thermos next to your bed." This doesn't impress his prospective date (Erin Mulvey).

And later in the trailer, Carly has bad luck of her own, when the date Harper sets her up with (Rushi Kota) gurgles loudly in public.

"Yeah, we're done here," she says.

Cosgrove also revealed to EW that Spencer is actually the "most successful" of all the characters, while Freddie has gone through "a couple divorces," and Carly's somewhere in between the two.

The revival looks to be as wacky as the original, with the mention of Spencer's "hot beer" (and Guy Fieri), plus the trailer teasing the return of eccentric recurring characters like Nevel Papperman (Reed Alexander) and Nora Dershlit (Danielle Morrow), which EW previously revealed. However, the new series levels up the glamour a bit, and we get glimpses of red carpets, parties, and champagne in the trailer.

You can also see Spencer's revamped loft and Carly and Harper's stylish new apartment — both of which are in the same building as the Bensons' apartment. For a closer look, see EW's exclusive first photos of the set, including the bottle bot from the original series that was remade.

The first three episodes of iCarly will debut Thursday, June 17, on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and the following 10 episodes will drop weekly on the platform. The series will premiere in Latin America, the Nordics, and Australia later this summer.

