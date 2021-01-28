Miranda Cosgrove shares first on-set photo from iCarly revival

iCarly Close Streaming Options

Five… four… three… two…!

Miranda Cosgrove shared the first picture from the set of the iCarly revival on social media Wednesday. In the photo, the actress is all smiles posing next to costars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, with a wall reading "iCARLY SET 1" behind them.

Less than two months ago, EW confirmed that ViacomCBS' upcoming streaming platform Paramount+ was developing a revival of the Nickelodeon series, which originally ran from 2007 to 2012.

The original comedy starred Cosgrove as Carly Shay, a teenager who hosted a popular web show with help from her friends Freddie (Kress) and Sam (Jennette McCurdy). The trio often ended up in various high jinks, along with her older brother, Spencer (Trainor), and friend Gibby (Noah Munck).

The iCarly finale left off with Carly departing for Italy with her father, Colonel Shay, and saying goodbye to her brother and friends. McCurdy would go on to star in a spin-off series, Sam & Cat, alongside Victorious' Ariana Grande.

Jay Kogen (The Simpsons, School of Rock) and Ali Schouten (Champions, Merry Happy Whatever) are developing the iCarly revival, which has been given a series order.

While McCurdy does not appear in the Instagram photo and has not been confirmed to be involved in the revival, she has remained in touch with her former costars over the years. In 2015, the main cast reunited for Kress' wedding.

Paramount+, which is currently known as CBS All Access, will officially launch March 4.

