iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor reunite at Kids' Choice Awards

The iCarly crew is back!

During the event, which saw the appearance of stars both in person and virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cosgrove, 27, Trainor, 44, and Kress, 28, took to the stage and shared their excitement for the upcoming reboot of the beloved show.

"This is so great to be back here and together again with you guys. And also, our show is coming back!" Cosgrove exclaimed.

"We need to celebrate!" Trainor added. "I'm thinking balloons, fireworks, T-shirt cannons, confetti in the shape of our faces, and then we throw an all-night pizza party paid for by someone else."

"That all sounds good, or we do something even cooler," Kress chimed in.

When Trainor asked, "What's cooler than a free pizza party?" Kress replied, "We hand out a blimp."

The three, who all practiced social distancing, then presented the orange blimp for Favorite Movie to Wonder Woman 1984. Gal Gadot was on hand to accept the prize.

This is just the latest iCarly reunion to happen. In January, Cosgrove shared a photo of her with Trainor and Kress on the set of the series' revival for Paramount+. At the time, a representative for the show told EW that Cosgrove's post was from a promo shoot and that production had not begun yet.

Ali Schouten (Champions, Merry Happy Whatever) is developing the iCarly revival, which has been given a series order. Executive producer and co-showrunner Jay Kogen (The Simpsons, School of Rock) has reportedly exited the revival.

The original comedy ran from 2007 to 2012 and starred Cosgrove as Carly Shay, a teenager who hosted a popular web show with help from her friends Freddie (Kress) and Sam (Jennette McCurdy). Often joining their shenanigans were her older brother, Spencer (Trainor), and friend Gibby (Noah Munck).

McCurdy would go on to star in a spin-off series, Sam & Cat, alongside Victorious' Ariana Grande. However, don't expect McCurdy to appear in the revival. On her podcast earlier this month, the star confirmed she quit acting and said she was "embarrassed" by her past roles. McCurdy still left the door open though, if the right opportunity came along for her to work with a director she admires.

"I feel like I have a point of view, and I have a vision. We'll see where things are in a few years," she said.

