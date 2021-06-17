The new iCarly reboot perfectly explains Sam's absence

iCarly (TV Series Revival) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The first three episodes of Paramount+'s iCarly reboot offer a lot of updates on the beloved Nickelodeon characters. Spencer (Jerry Trainor) has become a rich artist, Freddie (Nathan Kress) has adopted a child, and Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) is a former host of the Italian version of QVC. But there's another question fans have long been pondering: Where is Sam Puckett?

They get their answer in a conversation between Carly and Freddie in the pilot episode. It turns out that iCarly's tough, tenacious cohost, played by Jennette McCurdy, is "off following her bliss with that biker gang," otherwise known as the Obliterators.

Freddie worries if she's okay, to which Carly replies, "It's Sam. I hope they're okay."

The real reason for Sam's absence is that McCurdy felt "unfulfilled" by the past roles she played, and is now working on a book she sold to Simon & Schuster and reprising her one-woman stage show, according to a statement given to Newsweek. The new iCarly revival weaves her departure into its plot, with Carly worrying if she can pull off doing her web show on her own.

Star Miranda Cosgrove told EW that the pilot is not the last we'll hear about Sam, saying, "We mention her a little bit throughout the season."

The first three episodes of iCarly are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

