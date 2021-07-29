Every original iCarly character who's popped up in the revival and what they're up to now

It's been a blast from the past seeing Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Freddie (Nathan Kress), and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) together again in the iCarly revival — but they're not the only characters from the original to pop back up.

Familiar faces from the Nickelodeon series like Freddie's mom, Nevel Papperman, and even Duke Lubberman have reappeared in the new show. They may older, but most are just as eccentric as ever. See what they're up to now below, and check back to find more returning guest stars as the revival heads toward its season finale in late August.

Marissa Benson

It's not great that Freddie's back living with his mom after his career and marriage failed, but it does mean we get to see more of the delightful Mary Scheer. You'd think that Marissa would've let up after nearly 10 years, but you'd be wrong. In the pilot, she ruins Freddie's chances with a woman by reminding him she put warm milk in a Thermos by his bed, and that she's ready to snuggle with him while watching Toledo House Flip. To be honest, that sounds pretty nice but definitely embarrassing. And later, Marissa changes up the classic game "F---, Marry, Kill" to the ultra-fun "Befriend, Marry, Scold" at a slumber party with Carly.

Nora Dershlit

The psycho stalker (played by Danielle Morrow), who once locked Carly, Sam, and Freddie in her basement, has apparently turned over a new leaf in the revival — though it's short-lived. In episode 2, Nora runs into her one-time idol (and her crush Freddie). This stirs up old habits, and she ends up following Carly and Justin on their date, and later scales Carly's apartment building.

"I hadn't thought of you guys in ages, but then I got a taste at the coffee shop and 10 years of therapy flew right out the window," Nora says.

Nevel Papperman

Nevel Papperman (Reed Alexander) hasn't changed a bit since we last saw him, and he's still in love with Carly ("I bet you rue the day you let me get away" he tells her in episode 5). He even concocts a plot to have a wedding just to make Carly jealous, but it just ends up making her suspicious of his too-good-to-be-true bride. But it all ends well, as his hired fiancee Prunella admits to real feelings for him.

Principal Franklin

The nicest teacher at Ridgeway Junior High School is back! Principal Franklin (Tim Russ) from Carly and Freddie's school, who was the first character seen in the original show's pilot, is now retired. He goes to Carly's apartment in episode 6 to give her and Freddie their letters to their future selves, which they wrote while at school (and which he read on the way to Carly's place because he "got a little nosy"). And we get an update on another Ridgeway teacher, the unpopular Ms. Briggs: "She just hates you," he tells Carly. Nothing's changed!

He leaves but appears at Carly's birthday party later in the episode. "I got a Google alert for 'champagne tower,'" he tells her.

Duke Lubberman

Though he didn't have as many lines as the others, Duke (Doug Brochu), Freddie's friend from Ridgeway, also returns to attend Carly's birthday party. The wrestler and meat lover is assigned by Spencer to man the doors to prevent anyone from trying to leave the event unless they're "giving birth or covered in vomit." He's also given the nickname "D-Bag" by Freddie, who's in his own d-bag phase.

New iCarly episodes are available on Paramount+ every Thursday.

