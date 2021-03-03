iCarly Close Streaming Options

Don't count on iCarly star Jennette McCurdy to step in front of a camera anytime soon.

The actress, who played Sam Puckett on the hit Nickelodeon show for six seasons, has announced that she's done with acting.

"Always, always, always, acting was difficult for me," the 28-year-old said on a recent episode of Empty Inside, the podcast she hosts.

McCurdy confirmed her decision during an Empty Inside interview with Anna Faris, explaining that her mother was the driving force behind her career starting when she was 6.

"I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it," she said. "My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family."

she continued, "And it was very much the pressure of my family [not having] a lot of money, and this was the way out. Which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success, because I don't think I would have been as ambitious if I didn't know that it was for my family."

McCurdy made appearances on various TV shows as a child, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI, Malcolm in the Middle, and Will & Grace, prior to working on iCarly.

She reprised the role of Sam alongside Ariana Grande on Sam & Cat, and returned to acting for the one-off, one-woman show I'm Glad My Mom Died in February 2020 to explore her mother's death from cancer in 2013. But beyond that, she's done. In fact, she looks back at her acting history with shame and resentment, referring to her "cheesy, embarrassing" jobs.

"I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played," she told Faris. "I imagine there's a very different experience to be had with acting if you're proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them."

Despite her negative experiences and the nerves that plagued her throughout her career, McCurdy didn't entirely shut the door on a return to acting, particularly if she could work with a director she admires.

"I feel like I have a point of view, and I have a vision. We'll see where things are in a few years," she said.

In the meantime, don't look for Sam to make an appearance in the upcoming iCarly revival with Miranda Cosgrove on Paramount+.

