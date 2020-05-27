Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley reveal their bourbon's Vampire Diaries-inspired name

When The Vampire Diaries first started, Stefan and Damon Salvatore didn't have a lot in common. After all, Damon was still stuck on that whole "eternity of misery" thing. But there were a couple things they could agree on: A love of Elena Gilbert ... and a good bourbon.

Now, more than 10 years after the show premiered on The CW, on-screen brothers Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley have joined forces to bring the Salvatores' favorite beverage to the masses. Back in September, the actors announced they were making their own bourbon, and now, they've revealed the Vampire Diaries-inspired name.

The bourbon is called Brother's Bond, clearly inspired by the vampire brothers they played for 8 seasons. See Somerhalder's announcement below:

