Watch Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson sing a medley of their favorite songs from the absurdist sketch comedy series.

Here's when I Think You Should Leave season 2 is coming - and a reminder of how great season 1 was

Giving hope to fans everywhere that a Baby of the Year will finally be crowned, Netflix has revealed that I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson will return for its second season on July 6.

To mark the news in style, stars Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson performed a medley of the best songs from season 1, accompanied by Phredley Brown (which you can watch below).

The absurdist sketch show, created and written by Saturday Night Live alums Robinson and Zach Kanin, twists everyday situations like job interviews and baby showers to surreal and hilarious heights. Season 1 featured guest appearances from Steven Yeun, Andy Samberg, Vanessa Bayer, Will Forte, Fred Willard, and Tim Heidecker.

Samberg and his Lonely Island collaborators Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone serve as executive producers, alongside Ali Bell for Party Over Here and Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point.

Since its 2019 debut, I Think You Should Leave has garnered a cult following, with more and more people discovering the bizarre brilliance of, say, Robinson dressed as a hot dog trying to convince people that the hot dog car that just crashed into the men's clothing store doesn't belong to him.

The series was renewed less than two months after its debut, though the season 2 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. To catch up on season 1 before the new installment premieres, check out some of EW's favorite sketches.