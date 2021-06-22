I Think You Should Leave season 2 trailer has more laughs, more yelling, and more SNL alums

It's the end of the road for Corncob TV, but season 2 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is offering something better - appearances from even more Saturday Night Live alums.

In the trailer, which premiered Tuesday, Robinson is joined by fellow SNL veterans Bob Odenkirk and Mike O'Brien, plus Gary Richardson, a current writer and occasional on-screen presence in the NBC show. Brooks Wheelan, a cast member from 2013-2014, will also be in the new season, which premieres July 6.

Season 1 of the absurdist sketch show had plenty of funny and bizarre bits, and the second installment looks to top that. The trailer teases premises like ghost tours, bodies falling out of caskets, more tense confrontation at parties, and of course, even more yelling.

"Any of these little f---ers ever pop out of the f---ing wall?" Robinson asks at a haunted house in the video, below.

Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker, who appeared in the first season, are returning. Other guest stars include John Early, Julia Butters, and Paul Walter Hauser, Netflix revealed.

While Odenkirk worked on the iconic comedy series in the late '80s to early '90s, Robinson, Wheelan, and O'Brien all overlapped between 2013 to 2014. O'Brien would go on to create A.P. Bio, executive produced by SNL head Lorne Michaels and former cast member and head writer Seth Meyers.

I Think You Should Leave, created and written by Robinson and former SNL writer Zach Kanin, twists everyday situations like job interviews and baby showers to surreal and hilarious heights. Season 1 featured guest spots from SNL's Andy Samberg, Vanessa Bayer, and Will Forte, as well as Steven Yeun and Fred Willard.

Samberg and his Lonely Island collaborators Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone serve as executive producers, alongside Ali Bell for Party Over Here and Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point. The series was renewed less than two months after its April 2019 debut, though the season 2 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. To catch up on season 1 before the new installment drops, check out some of EW's favorite sketches.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.