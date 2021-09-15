Small-town life is brutal in I Know What You Did Last Summer TV reboot

In these strange times, some of us have trouble remembering what we had for breakfast let alone what we did last summer. But that hasn't stopped Amazon from rebooting a certain slasher franchise.

Twenty-four years after the horror film I Know What You Did Summer premiered in cinemas, and almost a half century since the publication of Lois Duncan's movie-inspiring book, a new TV show version of the tale is premiering on Amazon Prime Oct. 15.

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town —and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. The show is written and executive produced by Sara Goodman.

The first four episodes will premiere Oct. 15 with new episodes airing each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on Nov. 12.

Watch the trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer above.

