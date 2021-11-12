Showrunner Sara Goodman speaks with EW about the twist ending and what might come next should the show get renewed.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 1 finale of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In the end, the killer really did know what those teens did last summer... because she was one of them. After recent episodes of Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer seemed to be pointing to Dylan (Ezekial Goodman) as the killer, it was actually Margot (Brianne Tju) all along. Turns out, she knew Allison (Madison Iseman) was pretending to be Lennon ever since the night of the accident, and she was furious that Allison wouldn't confess. She was also heartbroken that they'd killed the girl she loved.

Although, in the end, Allison lied and told the cops that Dylan was the killer, and the season ended with Dylan in jail, seemingly sharing the word of the cult, and Allison and Margot together... forever?

EW spoke with showrunner Sara Goodman about the twist ending and what might come next should the show get renewed.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You've said that you knew who the killer was going into this project. So the first question is: Why Margot?

SARA GOODMAN: This is my f---ed up brain. I liked it being driven by love. I said it to Brianne from the very beginning, before she knew she was the killer, I said to her, "Everything Margot does is driven by love." Everything. By being loved, by loving, by love, love, love. And so everything is justified in that way. I liked that she felt so betrayed by what Allison had done and she just wanted her to tell the truth and pay the price for what she had done. I think that was what it was. She had a nervous breakdown at USC and so she decided that that was the only solution.

It's interesting because you all had been setting it up as if Dylan was the killer, with his motivation being they killed the girl he loved. But then you flip it to Margot, and it's the same motivation, just a different twin.

Right? If she knew, which obviously she did, then they killed the girl she loved. And that's the whole thing. It was just flipped.

That's why I loved that moment in the finale where she essentially has to choose between Dylan and Margot. In that moment, she's choosing which person she loves but she's also deciding if she's Allison or Lennon.

Yeah! When we talked about it in the writer's room, for sure it was, "Okay, she's deciding who she's going to be." That is what the decision is. It is a self-preservation and she's going to be Lennon and that's the end. And all of her identity stuff is tied up in that. There's obviously places to go from there. Does she love Margot? I don't know. We'll have to see. I think Margot was equally shocked.

Ultimately it feels like you all delivered a very twisted love story.

Yes. I said to my partner, because I had rewatched it recently, I was like, "I'm really f---ed up." [Laughs] I said, "This is the biggest grand romantic gesture any human being could make for Margot. This is it. This is better than any prom invitation. This is the grand romantic gesture from Margot's dreams." And as messed up as that is, I think it speaks to her. And Allison's going to have to figure out what they're going to do, I guess, if the show comes back.

So if you went into the project knowing the killer, what was the biggest debate in the writers' room throughout the season?

There was debate on if Allison should tell Margot beforehand, if Allison had confessed to her after or before she confessed to Dylan. I think that those kinds of things we really went back and forth on. Was she honest with Margot? And then Margot was going to kill her anyway? Those kinds of things. Was she not honest with Dylan? Who did she really reveal herself to and why? And what the consequences of those things were. So because we knew Margot did it and we knew why, Allison's choices were actually the things that were the hardest to figure out and manage. That triangle and her identity. Who does she want to be?

Right, what started as a horrible situation where she felt like she had to be Lennon and lose her own identity, weirdly helped her find a new one. I feel like she needs a new name now.

But we never say her name at the end. And I think also it makes you go, "Okay, what am I capable of? Who do I want to be?" Because, now she can be anyone, right? She can reinvent herself. That, very few people have a chance to do. And at that age, you really still do. You go to college and people don't know you there. And everyone comes back a little different anyway, which also helped us, I think, in terms of breaking that season and why people weren't all suspicious of her.

I realize you probably won't answer this, but, you left us on one heck of a cliffhanger. So if there's a season 2, is Riley (Ashley Moore) alive?

I guess you'd have to wait and see if there's a season 2. There's a couple ways to go with it. It definitely will reveal everything about the cult though.

Do you have a certain season arc in mind for this story? Are you just seeing where it takes you in the hopes that you get to tell more of it?

When I originally did the Bible for season 1, I pitched a potential season 2 and 3. They all took place in this world. And there is a way to do a couple different time periods in the same season, because I wasn't going to not satisfy the murder story. There's no way, I hate that. But I also feel like these two women are now stuck in a relationship for their survival. I think a person is in prison for something he did not do. And all he has is his faith at that point. And Riley's eyes are open after being covered in honey and maybe that's a way of taking us back into what the cult belief system is and what happened in the cave that night and what their original sin was. So there's a lot of ways to go.

I know Bruce (Bill Heck) wasn't the murderer, but I still feel like that guy has a lot of explaining to do.

Well, let's say if there's a season 2, you would definitely find out what Bruce's original sin was.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

