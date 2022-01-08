I Know What You Did Last Summer killed off at Amazon after one season

I Know What You Did Last Summer won't survive long enough to see season 2.

Amazon Prime Video has canceled the teen horror series after one season, EW has confirmed.

The small-screen reboot of the 1997 slasher film of the same name, which was in turn based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, followed a group of teenagers who find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer one year after a fatal car accident on their graduation night. As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves.

Starring Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom, the series launched Oct. 15 with four episodes and concluded Nov. 12.

Madison Iseman on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' | Credit: Michael Desmond/Amazon Studios

Showrunner Sara Goodman previously told EW she wanted to update the story while also staying true to the spirit of the source material.

"The book came out 50 years ago, and the movie came out 25 years ago, and we live in a very different time," she said. "There weren't cell phones. And this is a very different platform. I'm not interested in just doing a slasher for eight hours. I think that would get very boring. The most important thing was to create something with kids that live in this time and [something] that feels authentic to what everybody's dealing with — the public personas, the private personas, the identity stuff, the personal secrets, those kinds of dramas — and then try not to alienate the die-hard fans of the original movie and the original book. So it was really that balance. But it's for a new generation."

I Know What You Did Last Summer was produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV. Deadline Hollywood first reported the cancellation.

