See the celeb panelists for I Can See Your Voice — plus everything else we know about it

Between The Masked Singer and the new show I Can See Your Voice, Wednesdays are turning out to be quite the day for Ken Jeong on Fox.

The latter show is a new unscripted series hosted and executive-produced by the Masked Singer panelist. It will feature actress Cheryl Hines, vocalist (and Masked Singer finalist) Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and a rotating panel of celebrities who help a contestant try to tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever actually hearing them sing.

EW can exclusively reveal the celebrity guest detectives who will appear on the show in the first few episodes. Former TMS contestants Kelly Osbourne (Ladybug) and Donny Osmond (Peacock) will make an appearance, as will Nick Lachey, Arsenio Hall, Niecy Nash, Bob Saget, and Finesse Mitchell. Osmond and Lachey are slated to be special musical guests.

Here's everything else we know so far about the new singing game show.

When and where can I watch?

I Can See Your Voice will premiere Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, right after the Masked Singer season 4 premiere.

Who's on the show?

As mentioned above, Jeong is set to host the series, with Hines and Bailon-Houghton serving as panelists. Celebrities confirmed to appear on the show so far as either guest detectives or musical guests include Osbourne, Osmond, Lachey, Hall, Nash, Saget, and Mitchell, but stay tuned for more announcements.

How does the show work?

The format of the show is simple: Each week, one contestant will have the chance to win a cash prize if they can tell the difference between the good and bad singers without ever hearing them sing a note. The contestant will be given some help in the form of rounds of lip-sync challenges, hidden clues, true-or-false evidence, and a panel of celebrity comedians and a musical superstar. Once the contestant makes their pick, the singer will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar.

What else do I need to know?

Like The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is based on a South Korean format. The new series will be produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment.

You can also get a look at the show in the trailer and key art below.

Image zoom FOX