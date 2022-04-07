One of the celebs under the Hydra mask tells EW about his usually silent partner singing up a storm, and shares his memories of Bob Saget.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

This week's episode of The Masked Singer was rather magical.

Hydra, Armadillo, Miss Teddy, and Ringmaster all had another opportunity to prove why they should make it to the finale, with the latter two in particular looking like strong contenders. The panelists were joined by the delightful Nicole Byer, who made a strong case for adding another seat to the panel by giving Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger a run for their money.

This episode also introduced this group of masked celebrities to the duel. Armadillo and Hydra were revealed to have the lowest votes, so they faced off against each other there. Ultimately, it was the end of the road for the mystical three-headed beast, and when it was finally beheaded, magicians and comedians Penn & Teller were revealed.

The Teller half of the duo famously does not speak during their shows, and in keeping with that tradition, Penn Jillette was only made available for interviews. EW caught up with him ahead of the reveal.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How long did you two know you wanted to do The Masked Singer?

PENN JILLETTE: Well, I guess we've been talking about it for a few years. But the time was finally right. And it's a show that I very much wanted to be on because it's a show built on kindness, and respect and sweetness. And that's too rare in our culture right now. So I love that about it.

You and Teller have been doing magic together a long time, and been put in all kinds of weird scenarios. Does this even rank as a one-of-a-kind experience for you?

Not even close to one-of-a-kind experience. Teller and I have been doing magic together for a combined century. And we have been put in every sort of tiny place where we couldn't move, behind mirrors, in boxes in the bottom of cables, in water tanks. We have been everywhere in uncomfortable positions. So, of everybody who's ever been on The Masked Singer? No one was more prepared than Penn and Teller.

Was one of you more hesitant to do the show or were you both completely on board?

Oh, no, no, no. Teller and I say yes to everything. The reason you're alive is to have adventures. Anybody that asks us to do anything, we almost always say yes. We love it. And, you know, we're the longest-running headliners in Las Vegas history. And people are aware of us because we do television when we're asked. And as I said, it's such a sweet and kind show. There have been other shows I've gone on that I was very hesitant to go on, but I still went on them. And this show, there was not even an instance of hesitation on our parts. We just said yes before they finished asking the question.

What can you tell me about the inner workings of the costume itself?

We were mostly standing in there. Although "standing" is not the way you usually picture that word. We were kind of contorted and bent about in there. And trying desperately not to fall over. I mean, we had to sing. We had to do our job. We also had to not fall over. And so what's going through our heads during that is, "Oh, this is a really nice song by Train, let's not fall over. Here's the next line coming up. Let's not fall over. Oh boy. Now it's Teller's turn to sing, let's not fall over."

Did you guys have to deal with the smoke coming out of the mouths at all?

No. No, that was above us. That was radio controlled I believe. We did do a small amount of puppeteering from inside but not much.

In hindsight, do you wish you'd had a costume that allowed for more movement?

I thought it was a pretty nice costume and I thought that the three-person thing really did kind of fool them and give people joy. So I'm pretty happy with everything. We're not going to go back in time and do things differently. But, we had prepared [Culture Club's] "Karma Chameleon," so I'm a little disappointed we weren't able to do that. But of course everybody had something prepared that they were desperate to do and didn't get to do, so there you go.

Whose idea was it to do all the different voices?

Oh, that's all my partner Teller being so good. You couldn't do much in my voice. My voice sounds like this all the time. Years of the Carnival — I'm carny trash. So this is the way I sound, and there's no changing this. But no one's heard Teller. And Teller is actually a fairly good singer. So it was wonderful to have Teller do two characters — he did a character we called Rex after Rex Harrison, and he also did his own voice. And it was really wonderful because Teller doesn't talk, let alone sing, in the Penn & Teller show. So it was really fun. It was nice to be there and see him work, and he worked so hard with the vocal coach, Amy, who was just wonderful. We worked hard with her and it was fun to be singing. It was a terrific experience.

You were friends with the late and great Bob Saget, who of course was Squiggly Monster in season 4. Did he ever talk about the show with you or encourage you to do it?

Well, boy, Bob died right about the time we were booked. So I certainly would have talked to him. I would of course give anything to have my friend Bob around. And Bob was, as everybody knows, one of the most loved — and for good reason — people around, and one of the funniest motherf---ers ever to walk the face of the f---ing earth. And I loved every moment I spent with Bob, and I would have loved to have gotten on the phone and made fun of the show with him. But that's not the hand we were dealt, sadly.

During the reveal at the end, it seemed like something was going on. What was happening on stage?

Let me tell you something — there were issues. I mean, they had to tear the costume apart. I'd guess it took about 25 or 30 minutes to get us out of a costume. So whatever you saw, blurred out, was heavily, heavily, edited. There was all sorts of s---. It was not easy getting us out of there. It was not easy. By the time we came out, we didn't know where we were, and we ourselves did not know who we were. The costume was not designed to get out of it.

What did you take away from this experience?

Just that you can do a show on TV that can be successful, that can be done with nothing but sweetness and kindness. And that's a little hope for us, don't you think?

