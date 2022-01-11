Huzzah! The Great renewed for season 3 at Hulu

The Great (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Get out those vodka shots and Russian nesting dolls — The Great is officially returning for a third season.

Hulu announced the news on Tuesday as part of its presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour. The renewal follows the release of the critically acclaimed second season in November, which received three Critics Choice Awards nominations and three Golden Globes nods.

Season 2 finally saw Catherine (Elle Fanning) take the Russian throne for her own — but quickly discovers that staging a coup on her husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult), was the easy part. She battled her court, her team, even her own mother (in a hilarious guest turn from series newcomer Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring enlightenment to Russia.

Although it's too early for exact plot details, series creator, writer, and executive producer Tony McNamara previously told EW that he was working on some "really funny" ideas. "We end the [second] season with everyone in a very, very different place. I guess the third season is very much about the court and about the next level of leadership for Catherine, and Peter deciding what sort of guy he's ultimately going to be," he says.

Last we see of Catherine and Peter, their son had just been born and they were reeling from the betrayals and extreme highs and lows their relationship had endured throughout the season. To that end, Fanning told EW she wants to see more of the trio as a family. "It will be interesting seeing Catherine as a mother, because [in season 2], the baby's born so much later and you don't actually see them as a family unit yet. So I am interested in seeing how Peter and Catherine are actually going to be a family [in season 3]," she says.

With only occasional historical facts, the series also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

Like its predecessors, season 3 is set to have 10 hour-long episodes. The Great is executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: