Hunters season 2 teaser trailer reveals the actor playing Hitler

Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and more team up for one last mission to kill the fascist dictator in the series' final season.

The hunters are coming together for one last mission.

On Tuesday, Prime Video's alternate history drama dropped the teaser trailer for its forthcoming second and final season, which offers the first look at German actor Udo Kier as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

While the dictator shaves in his South American abode, the series' ragtag group of Nazi hunters — including new member Jennifer Jason Leigh — plot his demise.

"One more run and everything that we have done will have been worth it," Logan Lerman's character Jonah says in the clip.

"We can't do it alone," Jerrika Hinton's Millie replies. "So, where are your friends?"

As it turns out, they're ready and waiting with guns already drawn.

Speaking with EW last month, showrunner David Weil said Kier approached portraying Hitler on screen with a deep sense of "responsibility."

"It was obviously an incredibly challenging role for him," he said. "On set between takes, before he would shoot, he would tell the crew who he was, what his interests were, who he was as a human being, and just how difficult it was going to be to bring this individual to life."

However, Weil added, it was important to Kier to honor those whose lives had been lost and forever changed by the fascist leader.

"He brought this person to life in the spirit of really delivering justice to the millions of people who were killed, left victimized, left orphaned by this dictator," he said. "There was a lot of care that went into invoking this character, both on the page and, of course, on screen by myself, by Udo, and by the other actors."

Udo Kier in Hunters Udo Kier as Adolf Hitler in 'Hunters' season 2 | Credit: Amazon Prime

The series, which is executive produced by Jordan Peele, rounds out its cast with performances from Al Pacino, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.

The final season of Hunters premieres Jan. 13, 2023, on Prime Video. Watch the full teaser trailer above.

