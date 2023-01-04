Yes, that is a German cover of Kelis' 'Milkshake' in the Hunters season 2 trailer

It's probably safe to say Kelis never imagined her hit song "Milkshake" would be used to tease a series about Nazi hunters, but here we are!

Your ears definitely aren't deceiving you — when you hit play on the first full-length trailer for the new (and final) season of Prime Video's post-WWII alternate history drama Hunters, an intense German cover of Kelis' iconic song "Milkshake" plays throughout the explosive footage. It's an absolutely wild musical choice for a show about hunting down Nazi leader Adolf Hitler (played by Udo Kier), and even Hunters star Logan Lerman can't get over it: "Would only come back for Hunters S2 if @amazonstudios sampled @kelis in the trailer," the actor joked on Instagram.

Created and executive produced by David Weil, the farewell season of Hunters picks up after an accident derails their exploits in Europe, and the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi who they suspect is hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.

Along with Pacino and Lerman, the new season stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin. Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, David Ellender, and Matt Loze also serve as executive producers.

All eight episodes premiere Jan. 13 on Prime Video. Check out the season 2 trailer below now — and try not to get the German lyrics stuck in your head.

