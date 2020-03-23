Hunter Schafer gives her A-to-Z, including which Euphoria character is a 'snake'

Actress Hunter Schafer recently braved a rainy day in Atlanta to give EW her own personal A-to-Z as part of our new video series, using each letter of the alphabet to tell us about where she's from, what's she working on, and what some of her favorite things are.

The Euphoria star, who plays Jules on HBO's hit teen drama, was in town last month for the SCAD aTVfest and started with A for art, "because I'm an artist and like art."

While B for Barcelona was about a trip she didn't get to take, Schafer gave more insight about herself with C being for Carolina. Not only is the former model from North Carolina, but she planned to head home soon after the shoot to see her dogs (D), some wood (W), and likely her "dope" mom (M).

As you might have guessed, Schafer made her E for Euphoria, and shared a few tidbits about the show. For example, R reminded her of the rhinestones they use for the show's signature makeup looks, and S for snake made her think of Nate Jacobs, the evil teen played by Jacob Elordi.

Watch the video above for more from Schafer.

