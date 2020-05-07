Hulu’s new 'What Should I Watch' quiz has more than 700 TV show and movie recommendations

If you struggle with what to stream every night, this is for you.

Hulu just launched today a quiz that helps viewers choose what to watch from more than thousands of its movies and TV shows. The streaming giant, part of the Walt Disney Company, released its “What Should I Watch” quiz in an effort to keep viewers entertained at home while most of the country remains on lockdown.

“People are actively looking for content recommendations while staying at home,” said the company in a press release. “This is an emotional time for many, and people are using entertainment for relief. We aim to be part of the discussion and to position Hulu as the service that has a variety of content for every feeling.”

Both Hulu subscribers and non-subscribers can take the four-step quiz, which asks users what type of content they wish to see (family-friendly versus all content), what emotions they’re feeling, and what format they’re in the mood for (TV show versus movie). The site will then choose from over 700 recommendations to find the perfect match that Hulu users can start streaming immediately; anyone without a Hulu account can sign up for a 30-day free trial to watch their results.

The quiz comes amidst Hollywood’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly shifted its content focus from in-theater premieres to video-on-demand and at-home streaming options. So if you’re stuck with decision paralysis every time you turn on your streaming service, take the quiz to find your perfect Hulu match — and don’t forget to read EW’s guide to the best Hulu shows to quaran-stream for even more ideas.

