Hulu + Live TV vs. Sling TV: How do they compare?

One thing that sets Hulu's live TV package apart from other services' is the inclusion of Disney+ and ESPN+, which saves you about $18 per month, or $216 per year, when you bundle all three. With Disney+, you get Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic titles all in one place — and all ad-free. Meanwhile, ESPN+ hosts thousands of live sporting events, from MLB games to UFC fights. One example of how useful this bundle can be: Hockey fans are able to stream over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games on ESPN+, but in order to watch the Stanley Cup Finals they need TNT, which happens to be one of Hulu's featured channels. Win-win.