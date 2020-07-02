Huzzah! Hulu's The Great renewed for season 2

The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as Russian Emperor Peter III.

Hulu's The Great now has more time to keep being... well, great!

The series, which premiered on the streaming platform in May with stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, has formally been renewed for a 10-episode season 2. We believe this calls for a "Huzzah!" or two.

The Great stars Fanning as Catherine the Great in a satirical period setting, like a stylish mix between Dickinson on Apple TV+ and the Oscar-winning film The Favourite. In fact, Tony McNamara, who penned The Favourite, created, wrote, and executive produced the series.

Hoult, who also appeared in The Favourite, costars as Russian Emperor Peter III, who marries Catherine and subsequently drives her towards insanity with his nonstop barrage of misogynistic buffoonery, thus making it her mission to claim the throne for herself.

Back when a renewal was just a hope for the crew, Fanning told EW, "I feel like season 2 would probably continue on this story. I don't know exactly when it would pick up, but it would be us at this age. We have our fingers crossed."

The series also features Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow among the cast.