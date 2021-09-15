Hulu is raising subscription prices in October — here's how you can still save
When Disney launched its bundle of Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ in November 2019, it became one of the most enticing streaming bundles on the market. The three services combined to offer a massive library filled with legacy content as well as exciting originals, and now, nearly three years later, the Disney+ bundle is still compelling for streamers who want to watch everything from WandaVision to National Geographic documentaries to crowd-pleasing Hulu series like Only Murders in the Building and The Great.
In fact, the case to sign up for the Disney+ bundle just got even stronger: Hulu has announced that it will be raising subscription prices on Friday, Oct. 8. Costs for the ad-supported plan will increase from $6.99 to $7.99 per month, the ad-free plan from $11.99 to $12.99 per month, and the yearly ad-supported plan from $59.99 to $69.99 per year (with no adjustments to the Hulu + Live TV plans). The new prices now make a Hulu-only subscription pale in terms of value compared to the Disney+ bundle, which costs just $13.99 per month with ad-supported Hulu and $19.99 with the no ads plan.
The Disney+ bundle with Hulu, Disney+, and Espn+, from $13.99
Disney+ increased its bundle prices by $1 this past spring, but its overall value remains higher compared to having separate Disney+, Hulu, or Espn+ subscriptions (each service comes out to $4.66 per month in the bundle). To break it down, purchasing Hulu and Disney+ separately would cost $15.98 with ad-supported Hulu and $20.98 with ad-free Hulu — in total, $2 more per month than the bundle. Getting the three services individually would cost $22.97 per month with ad-supported Hulu or $27.97 with ad-free Hulu, making the Disney+ bundle a sharp discount by $9 per month.
Hulu subscription prices
- Hulu with ads: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year starting Oct. 8
- Hulu without ads: $12.99 per month starting Oct. 8
- Hulu with ads + Live TV: $64.99 per month
- Hulu without ads + Live TV: $70.99 per month
Disney+ subscription prices
- Disney+ alone: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year
- Disney+ bundle with ad-supported Hulu: $13.99 per month
- Disney+ bundle with ad-free Hulu: $19.99 per month
The $13.99-per-month bundle price might be higher than $7.99 just to have Hulu alone, but the extra $6 comes with hundreds of thousands of more episodes and movies at your fingertips. Opting in for a Disney+ subscription has also proven to be nearly necessary in the past year and a half, with Disney, Marvel, and Pixar releasing major blockbusters like Mulan, Luca, Cruella, Jungle Cruise, and Black Widow on the platform (albeit at times controversially), either in tandem with in-theater releases or within a shortened theatrical window due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Although Disney plans on debuting most major releases in theaters for the rest of 2021, the Disney+ bundle is, to its core, a better value for subscribers to access a wider variety of content on top of what Hulu already has to offer. Fans will need Disney+ to catch up on major storylines related to Marvel's Phase 4 and Lucasfilm's Star Wars universe, too, with franchise-driving series like Loki, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and the upcoming Hawkeye and The Book Of Boba Fett all only available on the platform.
Hulu's new prices come into effect Friday, Oct. 8.
