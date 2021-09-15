Hulu is raising subscription prices in October — here's how you can still save

In fact, the case to sign up for the Disney+ bundle just got even stronger: Hulu has announced that it will be raising subscription prices on Friday, Oct. 8. Costs for the ad-supported plan will increase from $6.99 to $7.99 per month, the ad-free plan from $11.99 to $12.99 per month, and the yearly ad-supported plan from $59.99 to $69.99 per year (with no adjustments to the Hulu + Live TV plans). The new prices now make a Hulu-only subscription pale in terms of value compared to the Disney+ bundle, which costs just $13.99 per month with ad-supported Hulu and $19.99 with the no ads plan.