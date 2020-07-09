Get ready, Lindsay Lohan — Hulu renews Ramy for season 3

Ramy type TV Show network Hulu

Hulu has ordered a third season of the critically-acclaimed series, which hails from and stars Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef.

Ramy returned to Hulu on May 29 for a second season that found Ramy (Youssef) returning from Egypt and seeking further spiritual guidance, which would come in the form of Sheikh Ali (Oscar winner Mahershala Ali). By the end, Ramy ruined that relationship and his historically short marriage.

"I have some thoughts to what I want to happen for this family, and I think what happened is not only going to mean something for Ramy, but it's going to mean a lot for his family," Youssef told EW in an extensive breakdown of season 2. "It's going to open them up to conversations that they haven't had before, so I'm excited about what the ripple of it will mean. Ramy will really be dealing with who he is in a much clearer way than we've ever seen, and having to understand what his actual connection to his faith is. It's almost like Ramy's been using his faith as a crutch, and I'm ready to see him deconstruct that and connect in more genuine ways. Ramy could love Amani, but he'd have to take apart a bunch of things to understand that he really does love her — and it's the same thing with his faith. He's still doing this egocentric performance of it. He really does mean well, and I will never take that away from him, but he needs to realize that that's not enough."

Hopefully involved with the 10-episode third season will be Lindsay Lohan, who Youssef previously told EW was supposed to appear in the same episode as porn star Mia Khalifa but ghosted him.

"We had an idea that it wasn't just [Khalifa], but we were interested in this idea of people that you don't really think are Muslim," Youssef tells EW. "We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her. [Laughs] I was trying to get ahold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't make it. I don't know, I never heard from her."

In the end, there are no hard feelings for Youssef, who says the door is still open for Lohan to appear in season 3. After all, he says, "She is one of my favorite Muslims."

