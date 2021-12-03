Hulu pulls Astroworld: Concert From Hell special following backlash

Hulu has removed a documentary about the Astroworld tragedy just hours after it was released on the platform following swift backlash on social media.

The news special, titled Astroworld: Concert From Hell, recounts the chaotic events of Travis Scott's music festival on Nov. 5 that left 10 dead. It was produced by KTRK, a local ABC station in Houston.

A spokesperson for Hulu said in a statement to EW, "This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion."

A description (which no longer appeared on Hulu's website as of Thursday evening) of the 50-minute news special read: "Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next."

The concert turned deadly during Scott's performance when the crowd of 50,000 people surged, causing a stampede that killed 10 attendees dead and left many more injured.

Astroworld: Concert From Hell's release on the streamer prompted swift backlash on social media, with many mistakenly believing that Hulu produced the news special.

The ramifications of the Astroworld event are still ongoing, with Scott, Drake (who also performed at the festival), and Live Nation currently being sued, and victims' families now turning down Scott's offer to cover funeral costs.

The Astroworld: Concert From Hell special is still available on the ABC13/KTRK-TV website.