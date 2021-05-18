Watch the teasers for the series starring Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman, and more.

Hulu sets premieres for star-studded Nine Perfect Strangers, Only Murders in the Building series

August is set to bring many of your favorite Hollywood stars to Hulu including Nicole Kidman and Selena Gomez.

David E. Kelley's eight-episode adaptation of the Liane Moriarty New York Times bestselling novel Nine Perfect Strangers (of the same name) will premiere on Aug. 18. Each week, viewers will watch as nine strangers come together at a wellness resort, run by Kidman's Masha, seeking to reinvigorate their highly stressful lives.

Rounding out the cast are Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Gomez are on the case in Only Murders in the Building, with the first of 10 episodes premiering on Aug. 31.

The trio stars in the comedy murder mystery following three strangers who share a love for true-crime and end up caught up in a case of their own. After a murder happens inside their New York City apartment building, they start a podcast to unravel clues while attempting to unmask the killer. Much to their own surprise, they uncover secrets the building itself has been hiding for years that leave them scared for their own lives.

Could the killer be amongst them?

