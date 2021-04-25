Nicole Kidman welcomes you to Hulu's wild Nine Perfect Strangers sneak peek
For a show about a wellness retreat, Nine Perfect Strangers looks awfully stressful.
That's probably because there's something strange going on at the wellness resort glimpsed in the first sneak peek at Hulu's miniseries (which you can watch above). The show stars Nicole Kidman as the resort's director, who shepherds nine stressed city-dwellers on a path to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, it seems that process won't be quite what they had in mind.
"We are on the precipice of something great," Kidman's Masha intones in the preview. No one with a nefarious scheme ever said something like that, right?
Based on the bestselling novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers brings Kidman back together with Lies and The Undoing showrunner David E. Kelley. The cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving.
Kelley is co-writing Nine Perfect Strangers with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, with Jonathan Levine (Long Shot, Warm Bodies) directing. The eight-episode series is scheduled to debut later this year on Hulu.
