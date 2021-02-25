Hulu sets Mike Tyson limited series Iron Mike, former champ punches back

Hulu is getting in the ring with Mike Tyson — and the former heavyweight boxing champion is not pleased.

The streamer announced Thursday during the Winter TCA Press Tour that it has picked up the eight-episode limited series Iron Mike. From the team behind I, Tonya, the series is to explore the wild, tragic, and controversial life and career of one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

Immediately following the news, Tyson blasted the project on social media. "Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising," he wrote on Instagram. "This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020."

Tyson's post added that the "real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days."

EW has reached out to Hulu for comment.

Iron Mike is created by I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers, and comes by way of 20th Television. Showrunner Karin Gist will executive-produce with Claire Brown of the Gist of It Productions, along with the I, Tonya team of Rogers, director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures' Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, LuckyChap's Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom, and Entertainment 360's Darin Friedman.

