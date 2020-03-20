The teen cast of Little Fires Everywhere didn't know what The Real World was

Little Fires Everywhere (TV Show) type TV Show network Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere is a story about motherhood. It's about what happens when Mia (Kerry Washington) and Pearl (Lexi Underwood) Warren move to Shaker Heights, Ohio and meet the Richardsons. It's about race and class. It's about the family you're born into and the family you choose. But it's also about the 1990s. Or at least that the time in which it's set.

Based on Celeste Ng's bestselling novel by the same name, Little Fires Everywhere takes viewers back to the days of Beverly Hills, 90210 and some questionable fashion choices. For stars Washington and Reese Witherspoon, it was a chance to revisit a time in history — Witherspoon remembers seeing a picture of her younger self on the costume designer's mood board. But for the teen cast of the series, it was all new information.

"I had no clue what Real World was," Lexi Underwood tells EW in the video above. And seeing as how her character watches the reality hit quite often in the series, Underwood made sure to do her research. "I went back and watched it and it's really good," she says.

For more about '90s trends and what the young cast learned from working with Witherspoon and Washington, watch the video above. Little Fires Everywhere is currently streaming on Hulu.

